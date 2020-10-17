Vanderbilt doctors highlight confusion between flu and COVID-19 cases; explain role of ‘testing’ in learning more

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Only a few weeks into what health officials consider the “official” start of flu season and already, strong warnings from the CDC and area health experts about how

both influenza and COVID-19 could cause a “twindemic”.

Infectious disease specialists over at Vanderbilt University Medical Center told News 2 that testing will be key to providers learning key, distinguishable symptoms between the two illnesses.

“They can both produce mild illness and illness that is more severe. Providers will be doing a lot of testing for flu and COVID to try and sort that all out,” said Dr. William Schaffner, one of the nation’s leading infectious disease specialists at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“We anticipate a twindemic, both of them [influenza and COVID-19] present at the same time, and of course they’re both respiratory viruses …are transmitted in a similar, and they present clinically in a similar way,” he said.

Schaffner said the similarities will undoubtedly lead to confusion for both patients and providers.

News 2 spoke to a Hendersonville woman that was diagnosed with the flu two weeks ago.

Madison Lee said her symptoms prompted her to rush to a nearby hospital.

“I felt really tired. I had a headache. I felt really congested. Everywhere was aching, I just felt like I couldn’t do anything,” she said.

Lee said she thought she was going to test positive for COVID-19. When her test returned back, negative – doctors sent her home believing she had a sinus infection.

In a few days, Lee knew she wasn’t getting better so she went back to the doctor.

Doctors tested her for the flu and the test returned positive for the infection.

“I was really shocked, I didn’t expect it all,” said Lee.

Schaffner said flu cases will start to appear more in the coming weeks.

He added that it is even possible for patients to have both illnesses. Because of that, he said he encourages everyone to wear a mask and get the flu vaccine.

“Not only will it benefit us and everyone around us, because we won’t be a ‘spreader’ of the flu, but it will also take some strain off the healthcare system because we’ll be coping with COVID already.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE