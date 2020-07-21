Vanderbilt continues COVID-19 program aimed at reducing readmission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In hopes to reduce re-hospitalizations and to maintain space, Vanderbilt University Medical Center continues to help COVID-19 patients recover.

The program is called COVID-to-Home and was established in mid-March.

“Back in the early start of the pandemic, Vanderbilt realized there might be a need for follow up care for patients who are in the hospital,” said Mary Walden, a Vanderbilt nurse practitioner.

The program gathered a team of nurse practitioners like Walden, and home health nurses to do telehealth or in-person visits for COVID-19 patients once they’re discharged from the hospital.

“Lots of these patients go home with oxygen, they have other comorbidities that put them at risk for having to be re-hospitalized,” said Walden.

