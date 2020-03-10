Live Now
Vanderbilt cancels classroom instruction, moves to online classes due to coronavirus concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University is canceling all classes ahead of increased concerns over COVID-19 or novel coronavirus for the remainder of this week while moving to online and alternative learning programs for the foreseeable future.

Vanderbilt University expects classes to resume Monday, March 16. The cancellation of in-person instruction is expected to continue through at least Monday, March 30. Students are expected to hear directly from their respective deans or faculty instructor regarding specific instructions.

The university will remain open and university leaders will continue monitoring the situation to determine when and if classroom instruction will continue. Alternative learning may be extended through the end of the Spring semester, which ends on April 30.

