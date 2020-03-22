NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second resident of Tennessee has died from the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

That statement released Sunday by the hospital said the adult patient was a resident of an adjacent county who had underlying health conditions.

No additional information was immediately released about the patient.

A spokesperson for Vanderbilt University Medical Center said this was first coronavirus-related death at the hospital, but the second overall for the state.

The Metro Public Health Department confirmed Friday that a 73-year-old Davidson County man, who also had underlying health conditions, had died from complications related to COVID-19.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported there were 371 confirmed cases of the virus in the state.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 1 Campbell 2 Cheatham 2 Cocke 1 Cumberland 2 Davidson 140* Dickson 3 Dyer 2 Fayette 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 7 Jefferson 1 Knox 4 Maury 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 3 Putnam 5 Roane 1 Robertson 2 Rutherford 5 Scott 2 Sevier 2 Shelby 40 Sullivan 1 Sumner 11 Tipton 2 Washington 2 Williamson 47 Wilson 3 Residents of other states/countries 59 Unknown 10 Total Cases – as of (3/21/20) 371

