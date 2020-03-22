NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second resident of Tennessee has died from the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
That statement released Sunday by the hospital said the adult patient was a resident of an adjacent county who had underlying health conditions.
No additional information was immediately released about the patient.
A spokesperson for Vanderbilt University Medical Center said this was first coronavirus-related death at the hospital, but the second overall for the state.
The Metro Public Health Department confirmed Friday that a 73-year-old Davidson County man, who also had underlying health conditions, had died from complications related to COVID-19.
As of Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported there were 371 confirmed cases of the virus in the state.
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|1
|Blount
|1
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|2
|Cheatham
|2
|Cocke
|1
|Cumberland
|2
|Davidson
|140*
|Dickson
|3
|Dyer
|2
|Fayette
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|7
|Jefferson
|1
|Knox
|4
|Maury
|1
|Monroe
|3
|Montgomery
|3
|Putnam
|5
|Roane
|1
|Robertson
|2
|Rutherford
|5
|Scott
|2
|Sevier
|2
|Shelby
|40
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|11
|Tipton
|2
|Washington
|2
|Williamson
|47
|Wilson
|3
|Residents of other states/countries
|59
|Unknown
|10
|Total Cases – as of (3/21/20)
|371
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. You can also find more information and resources below: