Vaccines ‘as early as Friday or Saturday’ if Pfizer receives green light

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The past eleven months have led to Thursday’s big decision.

“I’m excited,” said Dr. James Hildreth.



He’s one of 15 experts expected to review the Food and Drug Administration’s findings on whether to recommend use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.



“We’ve been reviewing the information, so tomorrow we meet for eight or nine hours. At the end of the day, our vote will be taken,” Hildreth explained.



Tomorrow’s meeting is a chance for Hildreth to ask questions and discuss the details.

“I have clarifications of things that I see. But I want you to know, the package itself is very impressive.”



“Do you have a sense of how everyone will vote?” asked News 2.

“It’s not predetermined. I don’t want you to get that sense. I’d be very surprised if it’s not approved,” Dr. Hildreth responded.



If approved, Emergency Use Authorization can be granted immediately. If that happens, “Literally you could actually see people being injected as early as Friday or Saturday,” said Hildreth.



The United States Military, and its logistical expertise, will coordinate the nation-wide distribution. Companies like FedEx and UPS will play an important role, as well as CVS.



“Something like 90-percent of the U.S. population lives within three miles of a CVS. Many of them have walk-in clinics,” Hildreth says, “but they also have the capacity to do mobile clinical activities.”



If Pfizer vaccinations begin as quickly as Dr. Hildreth projects, 50 million Americans would be immunized by the end of January. And, more doses may soon follow.



“Keep in mind,” Hildreth says, “there’s another vaccine that’s going to be considered next Thursday. Modern.”



If both vaccines are approved Dr. Hildreth says, “By March or April of next year, the general public should be receiving the vaccines.”



