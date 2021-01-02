Vaccine reportedly runs out in Columbia during first come, first serve event

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. U.K. researchers said Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020, they are preparing to begin a controversial experiment that will infect healthy volunteers with the new coronavirus to study the disease in hopes of speeding up development of a vaccine. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many people lined up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Columbia on Saturday, only to leave without receiving it.

The city reportedly ran out of vaccines during a first come, first serve event Saturday at the Waymon Hickman Building on the campus of Columbia State Community College from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone 75 years old or older, in addition to those in category 1(a)(1) and 1(a)(2) are eligible per the Tennessee Department of Health.

Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder voiced his disappointment in the following statement posted to his Facebook page.

“I am disappointed to hear that vaccines ran out this morning in under 2 hours. Dozens and dozens of some of our most vulnerable citizens stood in line and made arrangements to do their part today, but the state didn’t do its part.

“Unfortunately, the rollout that we’ve experienced locally has been consistent with other failures we’ve seen from the state throughout this pandemic: a lack of coordinated response and lack of effective communication.

“We must do better as a state and start tackling these issues more seriously and efficiently in order to achieve the result our communities so desperately need in combatting this virus.”