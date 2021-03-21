Vaccinations improving sense of security at East Nashville restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An East Nashville business owner feels the economic impact from vaccinations is already starting to show.

Matthew Charette owns Drifters, Beyond the Edge, and Boston Commons. All were damaged in the March 2020 tornado and the first two restaurants are still being repaired. Boston Commons just reopened three weeks ago.

“More and more people are coming in who’ve been vaccinated. That’s really exciting to see,” Charette said. “That’s incredibly helpful and it just gives everybody a sense of security, I think, and assurance. They feel good about it. Our staff feels good about it. We’re still doing our protocols – sanitizing, wiping everything down, staying social distanced so it’s been great. It’s been great to be back open and serving our community, that’s for sure.”

Charette became emotional talking about the incredible show of support from the community.

“We started doing to-go orders and people are tipping as they’ve dined in the restaurant. You know that, gosh, just the love that we’ve received from this community it always makes me emotional to talk about it. I feel like I cry every time I do an interview but gosh the love and support that we get from our community is overwhelming,” said Charette.