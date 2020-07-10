UV-disinfecting (UVD) robots help in the fight against COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As schools, offices, and production plants try to find a sense of normalcy amid COVID-19, some are looking to UV-disinfecting (UVD) robots to help them clean.

On a global basis, hundreds of these bots are already in use, but the technology is newer to us, coming to the states just last year and now, thanks to the Althea Group, it’s available to those in Tennessee.

This UV technology can reduce the implications of infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

Dan Siler, the CEO of Althea US says the UVD bots can kill the Coronavirus in 10 seconds.

“We can do a very wide range of square footage in a very quick period of time with the robot,” said Siler.

The robots use UVC, a bacteria-killing ultraviolet light to kill 99.99 percent of germs down to the DNA level. Siler says it not only kills COVID-19 in the air but on surfaces as well.

Like you may have guessed, the UV rays are harmful to humans. The robots are able to detect movement and will shut down if someone walks by.

“I think the way it will change life is we go back to a life, won’t go back to how it was six months ago but this will help us go back to school this fall and help us go back to a new life,” said Jeff Cherry, Sales Manager for Althea US.

The robots are completely autonomous and have been researched for quite some time, utilized mostly in healthcare systems, now the technology is expanding to schools, nursing homes and businesses, even airports.

“There are a number of airports around the country that are either purchasing or studying the technology,” said Siler.

Each robot costs around $95,000. If interested in a demonstration, contact the Althea team by calling 1-888-652-5974 or emailing Us.sales@althea-group.com.