UT administrators address coronavirus concerns, limits travel outside of state

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee is suspending nonessential UT travel outside of the state amid concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading. That excludes athletics.

Administrators held a press conference on Tuesday to answer questions pertaining to the university’s efforts to limit faculty, students and staff exposure to COVID-19 as the state announced the seventh case was confirmed in Tennessee.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at UT or in Knox County as of Tuesday afternoon.

“This is an evolving situation, and we are taking a number of steps to make sure we are prepared,” UT Chancellor Donde Plowman said. “Our Emergency Operations Center has been mobilized for weeks, gathering information and developing options for a group of decision-makers — me, members of my cabinet, and other leaders.”

Plowman said campus leaders are in regular communication with the Knox County Health Department.

“At this time we have no plans to cancel any campus events,” Chris Cimino, senior vice chancellor for finance and administration said. “It is something we are looking at in terms of the number of events coming up in the next 30 to 60 days and we will continue to monitor that as we move forward.”

Cimino said there is a group of administrators discussing when, if at all, they would cancel classes or move classes online. They have asked faculty and graduate teaching assistants to prepare to move classes online if a move is necessary.

Concerns were also raised with spring break starting next week. Director of the Student Health Center Dr. Spencer Gregg said traveling students should be aware that they are subject to the local quarantine rules.

“It would be important to make sure where your travel plans are going and what the recommendations are entering and exiting where you are,” Gregg said.

UT staff is preparing to do a thorough cleaning of campus as students are away.

Plowman addressed a group of English Language Institute students who returned from a five-month immersion program in Japan on March 3 in a news release. None of the students had or have any symptoms associated with COVID-19, Plowman said.

“We are limiting their access to other parts of campus for 14 days based strictly on their travel history and CDC guidelines,” she stated. “You can read the full correspondence from Student Health Center Director Spencer Gregg, MD, to Laurel Hall residents for more detailed accurate information.”

Their self-isolation ends March 17 Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor David Manderscheid said.

The university plans on posting all new information to utk.edu/coronavirus and will provide regular email updates as needed.

Students living on campus that are worried about being sick, are asked to stay in their residence hall room and call the Student Health Center at 865-974-5080. Students that have traveled to a country with coronavirus are asked to self-isolate for 14 days before returning to campus, Gregg said.

“This is not a time for panic but a time for preparation and leadership,” Plowman said. “We ask that everyone follow instructions and do your part to protect our campus community.”

