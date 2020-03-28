1  of  31
Closings
coronavirus

Using Telemedicine to treat sprains and strains

Coronavirus

by: Lori Tucker

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Governor Bill Lee’s executive order issued earlier this week for all non-essential surgeries canceled throughout the state until April 13, many have been wondering how to seek treatment for non-coronavirus issues like a strain or sprain.

Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics is using Telemedicine to help patients out.

Dr. Tracy Pesut joined WATE 6 On Your Side via FaceTime on Friday to explain more.

