1  of  2
Breaking News
The Mall at Green Hills to close through March 29 amid COVID-19 pandemic Tennessee Department of Health: 154 confirmed cases of COVID-19
1  of  42
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Bedford County Schools Benton County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Davidson County Metro Schools DeKalb County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Hickman County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools TCAT - Hartsville/Lebanon Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools
coronavirus

US warns Americans against all overseas travel

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Passengers on a flight from Paris arrive at Logan International Airport in Boston, Friday, March, 13, 2020. Beginning at midnight Friday most Europeans will be banned from entering the United States for 30 days to try to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. Americans returning from Europe will be subject to enhanced health screening. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration has upgraded its already dire warning to Americans against all international travel as the coronavirus outbreak spreads. The State Department on Thursday issued a new alert urging Americans not to travel abroad. Until the upgrade, the department’s advice to U.S. citizens had been to “reconsider” all international travel.

The change from the previous “level three” alert to a “level four” alert will likely have little practical effect because it is not mandatory and there are now limited transportation options for international travel.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC Resources
TN Dept of Health

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories