US warns Americans against all overseas travel

Passengers on a flight from Paris arrive at Logan International Airport in Boston, Friday, March, 13, 2020. Beginning at midnight Friday most Europeans will be banned from entering the United States for 30 days to try to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. Americans returning from Europe will be subject to enhanced health screening. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration has upgraded its already dire warning to Americans against all international travel as the coronavirus outbreak spreads. The State Department on Thursday issued a new alert urging Americans not to travel abroad. Until the upgrade, the department’s advice to U.S. citizens had been to “reconsider” all international travel.

The change from the previous “level three” alert to a “level four” alert will likely have little practical effect because it is not mandatory and there are now limited transportation options for international travel.

Travel Advisory: Level 4 – The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of #COVID19. In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the US should arrange for immediate return. pic.twitter.com/MydSzFffYd — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) March 19, 2020

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE