US tops 5 million confirmed virus cases, to Europe’s alarm

ROME (AP) – With confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. reaching 5 million Sunday, by far the highest of any country, the failure of the most powerful nation in the world to contain the scourge has been met with astonishment and alarm in Europe.

Much of the incredulity stems from the fact that America had the benefit of time, European experience and medical know-how to treat the virus. That is something the old continent didn’t have when the first COVID-19 patients started overwhelming its intensive care units.

Yet the U.S. is facing a sustained outbreak, more than four months into the crisis.

