US leads world in confirmed coronavirus cases

NEW YORK (AP) — The United States now leads the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

According to a running count by Johns Hopkins University, the number of people infected in the U.S. topped 82,000 on Thursday. That’s just ahead of the 81,000 cases in China and 80,000 in Italy.

Italy has the most confirmed deaths of any country with more than 8,000. More than 1,000 people have died in the U.S.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 3 Bedford 1 Blount 4 Bradley 5 Campbell 2 Carroll 3 Cheatham 7 Chester 2 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Cumberland 6 Davidson 203 DeKalb 2 Dickson 7 Dyer 3 Fayette 3 Franklin 3 Gibson 2 Greene 8 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 28 Hardin 1 Hawkins 1 Houston 2 Jefferson 4 Knox 26 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 6 Madison 2 Marion 2 Maury 7 McMinn 3 Monroe 2 Montgomery 6 Overton 1 Perry 1 Putnam 11 Roane 1 Robertson 20 Rutherford 27 Scott 1 Sevier 3 Shelby 147 Sullivan 4 Sumner 43 Tipton 8 Unicoi 1 Washington 9 White 1 Williamson 70 Wilson 13 Residents of other states/countries 117 Pending 112 Total Cases – as of (3/26/20) 957

