Breaking News
Significant severe storms with possible tornadoes today in Middle Tennessee
1  of  15
Closings
Battle Ground Academy Belmont Weekday School Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools ESP AT Glendale Franklin Special School District Lighthouse Christian School Macon Christian Academy Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy School of Nashville Ballet Templeton Academy United Christian Academy Westminster School For Young Children Williamson County Schools

US Capitol closing to public until April amid virus scare

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (August 2019)

(AP) – Congress is shutting the Capitol and all House and Senate office buildings to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus.

The House and Senate sergeants at arms said in a statement that the closure will begin at 5 p.m. EDT Thursday. Lawmakers, aides, journalists and official visitors will be allowed into the buildings.

The statement says officials were acting “out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the Coronavirus outbreak.

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar