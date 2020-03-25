Urgent care facilities on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Urgent care facilities are on the frontlines of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, whether they are ready or not.

Complete Health Partners in West Nashville said many of their doctors are trained in planning for a situation like this. Any patient who thinks they have COVID-19 must do curbside check-in and complete paperwork in their car to protect healthier patients and staff in the lobby.

Like many hospitals and doctor’s offices, they are running very low on masks and have a short supply of coronavirus tests, so the staff needs to be selective.

“One of our providers goes out and sees them in their car, if there are any swabs or testing that might be needed, if they are sick enough to need a chest X-ray or maybe a little more in-depth exam. They are masked and brought in through a side door into two specific rooms we are using for our potential COVID rooms that are cleaned with disinfectant each time in between each patient,” explained owner Dr. Ty Babcock.

The facility has two specific rooms they are using for potential COVID-19 patients. And so far, they have only had one patient test positive.

“It was a case where the patient was reasonably sure they had it when we tested them. It was early on, and it was one of the ones we sent to the state for testing before the private lab was available. It came back positive, I called the patient, who was already feeling better, the patient was already in contact with the state and they were isolating the patient’s family, contacts and that sort of thing,” said Dr. Babcock.

Dr. Babcock said patient volume is low because people who would come in to be treated for a minor case are choosing to wait it out at home. Click here to learn more.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 3 Bradley 2 Campbell 2 Carroll 3 Cheatham 5 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 3 Davidson 183 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 2 Franklin 1 Gibson 2 Greene 5 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 8 Hardin 1 Houston 1 Jefferson 4 Knox 15 Lincoln 1 Loudon 2 Marion 1 Maury 6 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 6 Perry 1 Putnam 8 Roane 1 Robertson 12 Rutherford 13 Scott 1 Sevier 2 Shelby 99 Sullivan 2 Sumner 34 Tipton 6 Washington 7 Williamson 64 Wilson 7 Residents of other states/countries 95 Pending 38 Total Cases – as of (3/24/20) 667

