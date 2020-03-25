Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  35
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Urgent care facilities on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Urgent Care facility

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Urgent care facilities are on the frontlines of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, whether they are ready or not.  

Complete Health Partners in West Nashville said many of their doctors are trained in planning for a situation like this. Any patient who thinks they have COVID-19 must do curbside check-in and complete paperwork in their car to protect healthier patients and staff in the lobby.  

Like many hospitals and doctor’s offices, they are running very low on masks and have a short supply of coronavirus tests, so the staff needs to be selective. 

“One of our providers goes out and sees them in their car, if there are any swabs or testing that might be needed, if they are sick enough to need a chest X-ray or maybe a little more in-depth exam. They are masked and brought in through a side door into two specific rooms we are using for our potential COVID rooms that are cleaned with disinfectant each time in between each patient,” explained owner Dr. Ty Babcock.  

The facility has two specific rooms they are using for potential COVID-19 patients. And so far, they have only had one patient test positive. 

“It was a case where the patient was reasonably sure they had it when we tested them. It was early on, and it was one of the ones we sent to the state for testing before the private lab was available.  It came back positive, I called the patient, who was already feeling better, the patient was already in contact with the state and they were isolating the patient’s family, contacts and that sort of thing,” said Dr. Babcock.  

Dr. Babcock said patient volume is low because people who would come in to be treated for a minor case are choosing to wait it out at home. Click here to learn more.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County# of Cases
Anderson1
Blount3
Bradley2
Campbell2
Carroll3
Cheatham5
Chester1
Claiborne1
Cocke1
Cumberland3
Davidson183
Dickson5
Dyer2
Fayette2
Franklin1
Gibson2
Greene5
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton8
Hardin1
Houston1
Jefferson4
Knox15
Lincoln1
Loudon2
Marion1
Maury6
McMinn 2
Monroe2
Montgomery6
Perry1
Putnam8
Roane1
Robertson12
Rutherford13
Scott1
Sevier2
Shelby99
Sullivan 2
Sumner34
Tipton6
Washington7
Williamson64
Wilson 7
Residents of other states/countries95
Pending38
Total Casesas of (3/24/20)667

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories