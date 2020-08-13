UPDATE: ‘Transpotainment’ court hearing for requested restraining order against Metro government

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thursday Metro courts heard a case following the temporary ban on ‘transpotainment’ vehicles in Nashville.

Last week News 2 was the first to tell you about a restraining order requested and filed on behalf of several party bus companies against Metro officials from enforcing emergency orders. Thursday, the two parties had a court hearing via Zoom.

Now, transpotainment companies are requesting a deposition of Metro’s Public Health Director Dr. Michael Caldwell if the emergency orders banning these vehicles is extended past August 16.

However, even if those emergency orders are not extended, an attorney for the transpotainment companies said his clients still plan on going after the city for damages.

“By being closed for so long, it’s severely affected their bottom line,” said Bryant Kroll, attorney at The Blackburn Firm, PLLC. “I mean several of these companies are on the verge of financial ruin, contemplating bankruptcy if they can’t get back into it. Because these open-air vehicles thrive during the warm months and time’s ticking.”

News 2 will continue to follow the latest developments on this lawsuit and whether or not emergency orders are extended next week.

