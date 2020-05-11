Lebanon parks begin to ease restrictions

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Parts of parks in Wilson County are beginning to ease restrictions amid COVID-19.
Lebanon mayor Bernie Ash told News 2 the updates for Don Fox Park, Dog Park, South Hartman Park and Baird Park.
Don Fox Park:
- All parking lots open effective Monday May 11, 2020
- All of the walking trail open
- Bathrooms, playgrounds, pavilions, fitness area and Volleyball courts will remain closed until at least May 29, 2020
Dog Park:
- Open effective Monday May 11, 2020
South Hartman Park:
- Walking trail remains open
- Playgrounds closed
Baird Park:
- Remains closed due to COVID-19 and tornado damage
