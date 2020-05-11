coronavirus

Lebanon parks begin to ease restrictions

Coronavirus

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Parts of parks in Wilson County are beginning to ease restrictions amid COVID-19.

Lebanon mayor Bernie Ash told News 2 the updates for Don Fox Park, Dog Park, South Hartman Park and Baird Park.

Don Fox Park:

  • All parking lots open effective Monday May 11, 2020
  • All of the walking trail open
  • Bathrooms, playgrounds, pavilions, fitness area and Volleyball courts will remain closed until at least May 29, 2020

Dog Park:

  • Open effective Monday May 11, 2020

South Hartman Park:

  • Walking trail remains open
  • Playgrounds closed

Baird Park:

  • Remains closed due to COVID-19 and tornado damage

