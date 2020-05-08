UPDATE: COVID-19 Tessessee nursing home cases

Nursing Homes Continue To Fight Against the Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health released its statewide nursing home COVID-19 numbers, including a total of 815 total cases and 87 deaths.

Numbers show Davidson County now has 137 cases and 8 deaths within its nursing home.

The most cases and fatalities still in Sumner county, with most of those are at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. The center reported 162 cases and 23 deaths on May 8.

There are a total of 41 facilities statewide have two or more positive cases.