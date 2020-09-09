University of Tennessee trying to curb ‘significant issues’ in controlling COVID-19 spread

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The chancellor at the University of Tennessee warned about some serious consequences if the campus cannot control the spread of COVID-19. Chancellor Donde Plowman said they’re having “significant issues” with a small number of students.

She said Greek organizations need to do a better job following the coronavirus guidelines.

Wednesday, UT-Knoxville reported 600 active cases and more than 2,000 people in isolation.

Chancellor Plowman said she’s heard reports about fraternities working to bend the rules

“We have disturbing information stemming frankly from the frats in particular. Fraternity leaders communicating to houses how to have parties and avoid being caught, avoid the police. Stories of a Frat renting space off campus to have their party crammed with lots of people in close quarters, telling fraternity members not to get tested or how to get tested without having the results shared with the University,” said Plowman.

Chancellor Plowman said she is doubling the university’s contact tracing staff and adding staff to the student health center.

