University of Tennessee plans return to campus for fall semester

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The University of Tennessee plans to welcome students back at all of its campuses in the fall, the university’s president said Wednesday.

“We are planning for a safe return to campuses in the fall and will do everything possible to protect the health of our students, faculty and staff,” UT System President Randy Boyd said in a statement.

He added, “we will continually monitor the local and state health data and policies and be prepared to adjust and communicate our plans when needed.”

The UT System created a system-wide task force in April, led by Dr. Jon McCullers, professor and chair of infectious disease at the UT Health Science Center, to advise on policies and procedures that would prioritize the safety and wellbeing of UT’s students, faculty and staff.

Each UT campus also created a local task force to look at specific needs for their campus community, including analyzing various scenarios, specifying campus needs and recommending guidelines and actions.

The university transitioned to online classes in March.

“The faculty and staff have been heroic in their efforts,” Boyd explained. “It’s been inspiring to see how hard they’ve worked to make sure the students are successful.”

