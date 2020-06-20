University of Tennessee basketball player tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The University of Tennessee announced a member of their men’s basketball team tested positive for COVID-19.

The university said they learned of the positive case after testing athletes on the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Sports Medicine staff activated the university’s COVID-19 response protocols. Those protocols include isolation and contact tracing.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)