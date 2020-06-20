coronavirus

University of Tennessee basketball player tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The University of Tennessee announced a member of their men’s basketball team tested positive for COVID-19.  

The university said they learned of the positive case after testing athletes on the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Sports Medicine staff activated the university’s COVID-19 response protocols. Those protocols include isolation and contact tracing. 

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories