University of Memphis professor dies from coronavirus

Dr. Lenard Wells (Courtesy: University of Memphis Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice via WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A University of Memphis professor is dead after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, in Wisconsin, confirms Dr. Lenard Wells died on Saturday.

Wells was a professor in the school’s Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Department Chair KB Turner released a statement sending condolences.

According to Turner, Wells created the school’s ‘Mock Crime Scene’ and perfected the ‘Mock Law Enforcement Interview Board.’

Wells began teaching at the university in 2013. Before coming to Memphis, he was appointed by then Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson to serve as the Parole Board Chief in Wisconsin. He also served as a lieutenant with the Milwaukee Police Department for 30 years.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 2 Campbell 2 Carroll 2 Cheatham 4 Chester 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 2 Davidson 167 Dickson 4 Dyer 2 Fayette 3 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 8 Houston 1 Jefferson 2 Knox 5 Loudon 1 Marion 1 Maury 2 McMinn 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 3 Perry 1 Putnam 6 Roane 1 Robertson 3 Rutherford 8 Scott 2 Sevier 1 Shelby 66 Sullivan 1 Sumner 22 Tipton 5 Washington 2 Williamson 48 Wilson 2 Residents of other states/countries 82 Unknown 30 Total Cases – as of (3/22/20) 505

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE