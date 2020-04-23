United Way of Greater Nashville seeing significant increase in requests for help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee’s unemployment claims climbed by the tens of thousands for a fifth straight week, leaving more people struggling financially.

United Way of Greater Nashville has seen a significant increase in people calling its 211-helpline. Over the last month, most people are calling about housing/shelter needs, getting help finding or buying food, and people asking about employment/income services.

United Way also reported more people calling about help with prescription medications or finding a medical provider, and there was a spike in calls looking for mental health support and crisis intervention.

The community has stepped up to help by donating to their COVID-19 Response Fund, which has raised just over $3.9 million.

Since launching the website, it’s been viewed more than 57,000 times in just over two months and more than 27,000 people visited the site looking for resources.

However, officials said donations are decreasing while the need continues to grow. According to United Way, funded agencies have waitlists of 4,000 people looking for help paying rent, buying groceries, and finding childcare so they can continue to work.

They are asking the community to donate however they can at NashvilleResponseFund.com to help out their neighbors in need during this difficult time.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 22 Bedford 117 Benton 4 Bledsoe 90 Blount 47 Bradley 38 Campbell 13 Cannon 10 Carroll 14 Carter 5 Cheatham 26 Chester 9 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 13 Coffee 23 Crockett 6 Cumberland 60 Davidson 1,872 Decatur 4 DeKalb 10 Dickson 50 Dyer 29 Fayette 48 Fentress 4 Franklin 28 Gibson 33 Giles 6 Grainger 4 Greene 37 Grundy 26 Hamblen 13 Hamilton 127 Hardeman 8 Hardin 4 Hawkins 28 Haywood 14 Henderson 5 Henry 11 Hickman 10 Houston 4 Humphreys 7 Jackson 6 Jefferson 17 Johnson 2 Knox 199 Lake 9 Lauderdale 16 Lawrence 16 Lewis 2 Lincoln 11 Loudon 23 Macon 35 Madison 91 Marion 28 Marshall 24 Maury 34 McMinn 6 McNairy 10 Meigs 5 Monroe 11 Montgomery 128 Moore 3 Morgan 5 Obion 10 Overton 7 Perry 8 Polk 6 Putnam 100 Rhea 4 Roane 8 Robertson 123 Rutherford 345 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 33 Shelby 1,924 Smith 18 Stewart 6 Sullivan 47 Sumner 550 Tipton 83 Trousdale 27 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 9 White 4 Williamson 365 Wilson 194 Residents of other states/countries 270 Pending 60 Total Cases – as of (4/22/20) 7,842

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee