Unemployment numbers loom as second part of COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee is bracing for what Governor Bill Lee called a “significant increase” in the state’s unemployment claims.

In one response, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce said its tripling staff to handle the expected jump.

Few places in the state have become more of a symbol of those out of work as “Lower Broad” in Nashville’s Honky Tonk Central district.

Almost a year ago, the NFL draft filled the streets there.

Recent precautions to keep COVID-19 from spreading have cleared the streets, the bars and the restaurants as few tourists can be found.

Its left thousands out of work who served the now non-existent patrons who have become so important to Nashville’s economy.

“I am on Broadway at noon and you can’t even buy a beer on Broadway,” said Mitch Terry who has was hanging out in front of Tootsie’s World Famous Orchid Lounge.

It’s just one part of Tennessee’s economy which is creating unemployment numbers rivaling or worse than the Wall Street recession more than a decade ago.  

“We obviously will have some significant increase in unemployment as some of these businesses limit services,” said Governor Lee on Monday. This, in reference to his order limiting all bars and restaurants statewide to only takeout or delivery.

Before the governor’s words, the State’s Labor Department–which tracks unemployment–said its tripled staff to process jobless claims.

They’ll be needed.

Closing places for COVID-19 created a ripple effect throughout the economy.

Just ask anyone connected to Lower Broad.

“It hits the liquor distributor,  it hits the truck driver. it hits the garbage people,” said Layla Vartanian outside the longtime establishment that bears her first name. “I have been here 25-years..I can’t even describe the words to describe it.”

In his first COVID-19 briefing last Monday, the governor outlined measures such as extending unemployment benefits to those suddenly out of work and to those who’ve been quarantined by a doctor.  

State unemployment figures released earlier this month through January indicated a statewide jobless rate of 3.3%.

County# of Cases
Anderson1
Blount3
Bradley2
Campbell2
Carroll3
Cheatham5
Chester1
Claiborne1
Cocke1
Cumberland3
Davidson183
Dickson5
Dyer2
Fayette2
Franklin1
Gibson2
Greene5
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton8
Hardin1
Houston1
Jefferson4
Knox15
Lincoln1
Loudon2
Marion1
Maury6
McMinn 2
Monroe2
Montgomery6
Perry1
Putnam8
Roane1
Robertson12
Rutherford13
Scott1
Sevier2
Shelby99
Sullivan 2
Sumner34
Tipton6
Washington7
Williamson64
Wilson 7
Residents of other states/countries95
Pending38
Total Casesas of (3/24/20)667

