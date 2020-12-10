Unemployment claims pile up as some are forced out of their homes due to lack of money

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s become an everyday job for Brianna Acklin, scrolling through the Indeed job board, after she lost her job twice since the pandemic began.

“Literally anything, and anything that has shown some type of sustainable income amount,” explained Acklin, “There was a lot of hope thrown out into the air, like, you guys won’t be at risk for eviction, utilities won’t be cut off. That was not the case.”

Acklin’s car was repossessed after she could no longer afford the payments, then she didn’t have the money to renew her lease. Now, she is staying with a former manager.

It looked like things were turning around when she got another job, but then another heart break.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to inform you that we will be closing temporarily until the Spring. Thank you for all your hard work and due diligence,” Acklin read.

She found herself without a job again.

Acklin is now looking at filing for unemployment, joining thousands of other in Tennessee and counting who can’t afford their bills.

“They are facing evictions because they are multiple months behind, and this recovery program allows us to pay either three to six months of past due rent or mortgage,” explained Lisa McCardy with the Metro Action Commission.

The CARES ACT benefits set phase out in December, and a federal suspension on eviction notices handed down by the CDC is set to end December 31.

“We are very concerned when we take away some of the support designed to help families rebound and recover, so we are looking at it, we are advocating for it. Families are still suffering,” said McCardy.

As the organization hopes to help people before the holidays.