UConn football announces cancellation of season amid coronavirus concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The University of Connecticut Department of Athletics announced Wednesday that the Huskies football team will not play any games this season.

The university released the information in a statement on their social media pages and said members of the team will remain enrolled in classes, either virtually or in person, as full-time students at UConn. The team members will also still have access to facilities and support services in accordance with NCAA rules, ensuring that student-athletes remain on track academically and developmentally.

The Huskies began spring practice on February 4 and were one of the only teams in the country to complete a full spring schedule. The team has been on campus since early July with zero student-athletes testing positive for COVID-19, the university’s statement read.

“After receiving guidance from state and public health officials and consulting with football student-athletes, we’ve decided that we will not compete on the gridiron this season,” director of athletics David Benedict said in the statement. “The safety challenges created by COVID-19 place our football student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk.”

UConn was scheduled to play Middle Tennessee State University on November 21.

