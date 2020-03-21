U.S. women’s football team returns from Honduras amid coronavirus

(CNN) — The U.S. women’s football team returned after being stranded Honduras.

The U.S. women’s tackle football team had been there to compete in the Americas Bowl.

Midway through the competition against teams from mexico and Costa Rica, the competition was shut down.

Honduras closed its borders to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The U.S. air force flew in for the rescue.

It took two flights to get the team and their coaches out of Honduras.

The flights also picked up some u-s citizens who had been sheltering in place there.

Team members say they stayed in their hotel until the airlift.

There have been no reports of positive tests among the football players.

Honduras has reported only 12 cases of coronavirus, according to the world health organization.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Cheatham 2 Cumberland 1 Davidson 101* Dickson 2 Dyer 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 5 Jefferson 1 Knox 3 Maury 1 Montgomery 3 Robertson 2 Rutherford 1 Sevier 1 Shelby 4 Sullivan 1 Sumner 11 Tipton 1 Williamson 35 Wilson 3 Residents of other states/countries 40 Total Cases – as of (3/20/20) 228

Red Cross Blood Donation Sites

Cannon County – Woodbury Community, Lions Club Building, 634 Lehman Street, Woodbury, TN 37190

Hamilton County – American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee, 4115 South Access Road, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Rutherford County – Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Montgomery County – American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37043

Davidson County – Nashville Blood Donation Center, 2201 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203