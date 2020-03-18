U.S. Citizenship and Immigration services impacted by COVID-19

Live Now
(CNN) – U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency said it is suspending all in-person services, including interviews and naturalization ceremonies.

This is expected to last until at least April first.

Employees will continue to work on services that do not require face-to-face contact with the public.

USCIS is responsible for administering green cards and naturalization ceremonies as well as citizenship, asylum and refugee processing.

This move puts all field offices on the same page. Some were already closed, some remained open, and others had reduced in-person interviews.

