TWRA: Tennessee 2020 turkey season set to open for business amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials said that the 2020 turkey season will be open for business in early April.

According to a press release, officials said it will begin on April 4 and that turkey hunting can be a way to social distance yourself and enjoy the outdoors.

TWRA released the following statement:

“The coronavirus outbreak has affected many aspects of normal life. Fortunately for the thousands of Tennesseans who head to the woods each spring in pursuit of the wily gamebird, the season will go on as scheduled through May 17. Conditions have forced a change in that turkey check stations at wildlife management areas will not be operational this year. “We are in extraordinary times that none of us have ever seen before,” said Ed Carter, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s executive director. “At TWRA, we have taken precautions while still providing essential services to the public and our resources. We are pleased that our spring turkey season will go on as scheduled as it adheres to guidelines of social distancing and other recommendations.” TWRA

