TWRA firing ranges closed indefinitely due to virus concerns

(WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has closed all of its firing ranges after Governor Bill Lee declared a state of emergency on Thursday.

According to a release from TWRA, the ranges are closing across the state to “facilitate the treatment and containment of COVID-19.”

The TWRA has four ranges in the Tri-Cities region, classified as North Cherokee WMA Ranges.

You can find more information on the TWRA’s firing ranges by clicking here.

TWRA has also closed all of its hunter education classes as a precaution.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The Health Department asks the community to consider carefully the implications of holding meetings or events involving large numbers of people, especially if the group is likely to include high-risk individuals. All medically fragile citizens should avoid crowds and take other actions to protect their health.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the Coronavirus outbreak.

MORE COVERAGE