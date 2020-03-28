1  of  31
Closings
TWRA: Body of missing paddler recovered in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials said the body of a missing boater on the Elk River was recovered on Friday, March 27.

They said 51-year-old Robert Newsome, Elkton, TN, had been missing since March 15th when he failed to return after launching his canoe on the Elk River.

Rescue crews, The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Alabama Water Rescue crews worked to locate Newsome.

The recovery took place approximately one mile into Alabama. An autopsy is scheduled.  

