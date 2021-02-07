Two surgeons brought together when one became the patient, needed life-saving operation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “Being a physician, I was aware of a symptom that is not very typical,” said Uma Eyyunni, M.D., a retired ear, nose and throat surgeon.

The grandmother of four noticed something wasn’t right during one of her usual walks. “After half a mile, I started getting mid-sternal burning, like burning in the middle of my chest,” Eyyunni said.

At first she thought it was reflux, but then it happened three or four more times, so she went to see her doctor. “Just be aware and listen to your body,” Eyyunni said.

February is American Heart Month, a reminder to not let the COVID-19 pandemic cause you to put off preventative care or ignore symptoms that something may be wrong. “Women have nausea, or shoulder pain or reflux. (Symptoms are) different than men, who often have this squeezing chest pain where you see the picture of the person holding their chest,” said Amber Edwards, MD, a cardiac surgeon with Ascension St. Thomas.

Edwards said an angiogram revealed Eyyunni had a lesion in the left main coronary artery. “If she didn’t have this surgery, she could have been dead in days, weeks, months, years; it’s hard to predict that, but we know that it’s lethal,” Edwards said.

“I feel very strongly and I have a really strong faith, it’s divine intervention,” Eyyunni said. “I had to continue with all my missions that I started. I need to be around” On December 22, Dr. Eyunni had triple bypass surgery.

“It’s hard to be the patient and not the surgeon,” Edwards said. “I’ve felt that struggle in myself and I saw it in her as well, so I’m glad she’s doing so well.” But if Eyyunni had to be the patient, she found comfort and camaraderie having Edwards as her surgeon.

“It was wonderful to see a lady surgeon,” Eyyunni said. “It needed to be done, and she was there when I needed her.” Eyyunni is already living a heart-healthy lifestyle. She’s active, she’s a vegetarian and she manages her stress.

“She would do yoga in her room before her operation,” Edwards said. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a patient do yoga in their room before a heart surgery.” Although very well-managed, Eyyunni’s diabetes put her at a higher risk for heart disease. Edwards said all women should know their risk factors, their family history and their numbers, including cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index.

Eyyunni said she finds the most peace through her volunteer work with the National Alliance on Mental Illness. She recommends developing a fine arts hobby, such as writing or music, to help improve your mental health and in turn, your physical health.