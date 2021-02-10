Two Nashvillians appointed to Biden’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 was the first to speak with Dr. James Hildreth, CEO of Meharry Medical College mere minutes after the Biden-Harris Administration’s announcement of a new Covid-19 Health Equity Task Force.



“This being your first interview since the news was announced, how are you feeling?” asked News 2 anchor, Alex Denis.



“I’m feeling really good about this Alex. Thank you so much,” said Hildreth.



The renown immunologist has been vocal about his desire for the country in fighting this global pandemic.



“You’ve said before that you’d hope there’d be a federal coordinated effort as we fight COVID-19. How important is this to you?” Denis asked.



“I think it’s really important, Alex, that President Biden is actually doing that. I think the task force reflects the expertise we need to develop a strategy to make sure all disadvantaged populations can have access to vaccines and COVID-19 testing,” Hildreth responded.



The health equity task force is made up of 12 members, located throughout the country. All are experts in their respective fields ranging from care for people with disabilities, to health access in rural communities and nursing homes. Along with Bobby Watts, CEO of the National Health Care for the Homeless Council located in Nashville, also appointed to the task force.



“I think if we don’t place equity at the heart of our covid response, then we will have communities who are left out,” Watts said, “Especially with contagious diseases and a pandemic. If we are not treating everyone, then we really aren’t protecting the public’s health.”

Details about when the task force meetings will take place, and how often, is still being worked out but Hildreth does know when a third vaccine will head for approval.



“The FDA has set February the 26 as the review date for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and it could be that if that goes well, by early March a third vaccine from J & J would be available for us.”



“Do you believe that Mr. Biden’s promise of 100 million doses in the first 100 days is achievable?” Denis asked.

“As a matter of fact,” Hildreth says, “we might already be approaching that goal. I think President Biden has increased the goal to 150 million doses in 100 days, and I think that will also be met.”



Moving America much closer to a more familiar normal by Fall said Hildreth.