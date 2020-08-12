Two men facing criminal charges involving Nashville Fashion House party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have issued arrest warrants charging two owners of 21 Fern Avenue with violating public health emergency orders by throwing a large party on the property August.

Police have charged 40-year-old Christopher Eubank and 36-year-old Jeffrey Mathews with Class-A misdemeanors, charging them with violating health orders by hosting a gathering in excess of 25 persons, not requiring social distancing, and not requiring face coverings.

Both men were reportedly out of state Tuesday night. They have been told to surrender on the outstanding warrants upon their return to Nashville.