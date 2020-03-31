1  of  33
Two additional COVID-19 cases confirmed at area senior living facilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two area senior living facilities, one in Hendersonville and the other in Brentwood, are confirming at least one new case of coronavirus each.

The Heritage at Brentwood confirms one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19 and they are taking the appropriate measures to ensure the wellbeing of the rest of their staff and residents who may have been in contact with the employee.

Main Street Assisted Senior Living in Hendersonville tells News 2 that one of their residents has a confirmed case of COVID-19. That resident is currently quarantined in the hospital in accordance with CDC recommendations. The facility is closely monitoring the rest of the community for any additional signs of the virus.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson9
Bedford1
Benton3
Bledsoe2
Blount10
Bradley9
Campbell4
Cannon2
Carroll5
Cheatham8
Chester3
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Coffee1
Cumberland11
Davidson 364
DeKalb4
Dickson12
Dyer3
Fayette10
Franklin5
Gibson5
Giles1
Greene12
Grundy2
Hamblen2
Hamilton40
Hardeman1
Hardin 1
Hawkins4
Haywood2
Henry1
Houston1
Jefferson5
Johnson2
Knox52
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon8
Macon3
Madison5
Marion6
Maury11
McMinn 3
McNairy1
Meigs1
Monroe3
Montgomery13
Morgan1
Obion1
Overton2
Perry2
Putnam24
Roane2
Robertson27
Rutherford57
Scott2
Sevier7
Shelby396
Smith1
Sullivan 11
Sumner164
Tipton16
Trousdale3
Unicoi1
Union1
Washington14
Wayne1
Weakley1
White1
Williamson111
Wilson 32
Residents of other states/countries192
Pending101
Total Casesas of (3/30/20)1,834

