TVA releases statement after President Trump makes remark about the CEO’s salary

(WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement regarding President Trump’s remarks about the CEO’s salary during Wednesday’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

TVA’s mission of service requires that we attract and retain highly skilled individuals in a specialized industry. Although a federal corporation, TVA receives no federal funding for its operations. All funds are generated through wholesale sale of electricity.

TVA employees do not receive federal health or retirement benefits. Benchmarking other utility peers who are competing for the same talent is the only method available to create a competitive compensation system.

TVA’s CEO total compensation is in the bottom 25% of utility peers as confirmed by independent auditors and approved annually by the TVA Board of Directors.

Unlike most federal agencies, TVA complies with Securities and Exchange Commission requirements, posting detailed annual reports that include total compensation of TVA’s senior executives.

SEC regulations require TVA to note deferred compensation, such as accrued retirement, each year as part of our annual 10-K report. As a result of these factors, TVA CEO total compensation numbers compared to other federal workers do not represent an equal comparison.

At TVA, no federal taxpayer funding is involved in compensation or benefits and the full details of total compensation are not consistent.

Tennessee Valley Authority