1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

‘Tutone’ reminds you to wash your hands during COVID-19 Crisis

Coronavirus

by: Rose Ann Haven

Posted: / Updated:

VIDEO CREDIT: TOMMY TUTONE, VIDEOGRAPHER/CODIRECTOR, JOHNNY PAYNE

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Singer, songwriter, and lead guitarist Tommy Heath better known as ‘Tutone’ has recorded a public service announcement in light of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

To the tune of his hit, “867-5309, Jenny”, Heath recorded video of him playing guitar and singing the lyrics for twenty seconds, so everyone will know to wash their hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Heath is a longtime friend of WKRG Graphics Designer Curt Brewer.

“I like to find a way to help”, said Heath. He and Brewer came up with the idea to do something special with the popular song.

“Almost everybody knows this song. People sing this chorus and everybody will know to wash their hands for long enough”, said Brewer. Heath recorded the video from his home in Portland, Oregon. “I hang out in Alabama every once in a while, and I feel for y’all down there”, said Heath.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories