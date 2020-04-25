Turkey’s death toll from virus reaches 2,706

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s health ministry has documented 106 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 2,706.
Minister Fahrettin Koca shared daily figures Saturday, showing 2,861 new confirmed cases. The total number of confirmed infections has reached 107,773.
According to the data, 3,845 people were released from hospitals in the past 24 hours, increasing the number of recovered patients to 25,582.
“The rate of positive tests is decreasing,” Koca tweeted and urged continued precaution.
Turkey ranks seventh in the world for the number of confirmed infections, according to Johns Hopkins University. But experts believe the actual toll of the pandemic around the world is higher than the tally.
Nearly 870,000 people have been tested in Turkey so far.
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: