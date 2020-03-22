1  of  31
Closings
TSU student tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee State University student is in self-isolation at home after testing positive for COVID-19, school officials said.

The university said the student did not live on campus, and officials are reaching out to people who came into contact with the student. Those people will then be given specific CDC guidelines on what they should do based on their contact with the infected student.

The school’s campus-wide ‘wipe down’ will continue at academic buildings and residence halls Monday, according to TSU leaders.

They said almost all students have left the campus since TSU moved to online classes last week.

