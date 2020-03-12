TSU moves to online classes, suspends international travel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee State University will transition to online classes beginning Monday due of health and safety-related issues attributable to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

All face-to-face instruction is cancelled until further notice, according to the university.

The campus will remain open. University officials said the school is assessing the possibility of cancelling campus events where large crowds are expected.

TSU is also suspending all international travel through the end of April to minimize exposure to the disease, and will continue to monitor domestic travel.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the Coronavirus outbreak.

MORE COVERAGE