TSSAA announces restrictions on who may attend sporting events, practices as COVID-19 cases surge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – TSSAA has announced additional restrictions on who may attend interscholastic athletic events and practices.

Governor Bill Lee announced he issued Executive Order No. 70 on Sunday night during a statewide address he made to Tennesseans regarding the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The Executive Order is in effect through January 19, 2021, and asks Tennesseans not to hold indoor gatherings for the holidays that include anyone outside of your household and limits public indoor gatherings to 10 people. Attendance at TSSAA indoor sporting events must also be limited.

In response to the Executive Order, TSSAA announced bands, pep bands, cheerleaders and dance teams may not attend athletic events while the above restrictions are in place. In accordance with the new executive order, the only people allowed to attend practices or games in addition to the student-athletes on the team are:

Players’ parents or guardians and immediate household members; First Responders; Coaching and team personnel; School, game, and facility administrators; Athletics officials; and Media and athletic scouting personnel attending the event in their professional capacity.

Social distancing between people from different households is required. While the Executive Order does not mandate the wearing of masks, Governor Lee encourages Tennesseans to wear masks while the TSSAA COVID-19 Sports Regulations provision regarding the use of masks remains. Click here for more information.

The TSSAA would like everyone to know that all restrictions mentioned are minimum restrictions. School officials may require additional limitations on attendance depending on the particular school, facility or community circumstances.