TSA updates two-year roadmap during COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville International Airport has seen some changes to security measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, but more are on the way.

The Transportation Security Administration has updated its two-year roadmap to adjust for further technology and safety measures. Particular equipment will be installed to limit exposure between officers and passengers at U.S. airports.

“We’re looking to improve the passenger experience and at the same time keep and use the technology that will enhance our security capabilities,” TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee Stephen Wood said.

Technology like better computed tomography scanners as passengers enter checkpoints with their bags and personal items.

“Which enables us to see better into the bags so it’s better for detection of threat items but it’s also better to be able to see things so we don’t have to check the bag,” Wood said.

Wood also said identification checkpoints will soon have passenger participation where travelers can insert their license and scan their own boarding pass. Officers on the other end of the computer will be able to see information more quickly, without ever having to touch the passengers items.

Across the country airport volumes have been down since the pandemic hit in March. But Wood said BNA is starting to see an uptick in leisure travel within the last couple of weeks.

“Because we have the situation where we have the volume being lower than normal, is we’re open to excess capacity so there are no lines. So we opened up a lot of capacity to create so there’s no dwell times in our check points,” Wood said.

Wood said even with the airport construction at BNA over the next couple of years, it will not affect social distancing space for security checkpoints during those transitions.

CDC guidelines are something Wood estimates will be a priority, just like these initiatives, for the foreseeable future.

The updated TSA Administrator’s Intent 2.0 is available for further details here.