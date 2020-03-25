TSA agent at Nashville International Airport tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A TSA agent working at Nashville International Airport has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

An agency spokesperson told News 2 the checkpoint officer last worked at the airport in the main passenger checkpoint from 3 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on March 18.

The spokesperson added the agent tested positive for the virus within the last two weeks, but the exact date of the diagnosis was not immediately released.

TSA released a statement to News 2, which reads in part: “TSA understands that COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is on the minds of travelers and the general public. That is why we have established a map for the purpose of notifying the public about airports where TSA officers have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. CDC recommends that post-exposure health management measures for asymptomatic exposed individuals continue until 14 days after the last potential exposure. In the past 14 days across the nation, there are 26 TSA screening officers who have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, 8 non-screening employees who have relatively limited interaction with the traveling public, have tested positive for the virus over the same period.”

The agency added, “TSA is working with the CDC and state and local health departments to monitor local situations as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public. Impacted security checkpoints may close as needed, so you may be redirected to other security screening checkpoints at the airport. TSA officers remain dedicated to their mission to ensure that travelers can get to their destinations as safely and securely as possible.”

Less than an hour after TSA confirmed the agent had tested positive, Nashville International Airport posted to Twitter that the North Security Checkpoint Entrance was “closed until further notice.” The airport has not said if that is in response to the agent’s diagnosis.

UPDATE: The North Security Checkpoint Entrance has closed until further notice. Please use the South Security Checkpoint Entrance (past the Southwest ticketing counters), which provides access to all gates. pic.twitter.com/BsM6P92Dls — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) March 25, 2020

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 3 Bradley 2 Campbell 2 Carroll 3 Cheatham 5 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 3 Davidson 183 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 2 Franklin 1 Gibson 2 Greene 5 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 8 Hardin 1 Houston 1 Jefferson 4 Knox 15 Lincoln 1 Loudon 2 Marion 1 Maury 6 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 6 Perry 1 Putnam 8 Roane 1 Robertson 12 Rutherford 13 Scott 1 Sevier 2 Shelby 99 Sullivan 2 Sumner 34 Tipton 6 Washington 7 Williamson 64 Wilson 7 Residents of other states/countries 95 Pending 38 Total Cases – as of (3/24/20) 667

