1  of  35
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

TSA agent at Nashville International Airport tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A TSA agent working at Nashville International Airport has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

An agency spokesperson told News 2 the checkpoint officer last worked at the airport in the main passenger checkpoint from 3 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on March 18.

The spokesperson added the agent tested positive for the virus within the last two weeks, but the exact date of the diagnosis was not immediately released.

TSA released a statement to News 2, which reads in part: “TSA understands that COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is on the minds of travelers and the general public. That is why we have established a map for the purpose of notifying the public about airports where TSA officers have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. CDC recommends that post-exposure health management measures for asymptomatic exposed individuals continue until 14 days after the last potential exposure. In the past 14 days across the nation, there are 26 TSA screening officers who have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, 8 non-screening employees who have relatively limited interaction with the traveling public, have tested positive for the virus over the same period.”

The agency added, “TSA is working with the CDC and state and local health departments to monitor local situations as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public. Impacted security checkpoints may close as needed, so you may be redirected to other security screening checkpoints at the airport. TSA officers remain dedicated to their mission to ensure that travelers can get to their destinations as safely and securely as possible.”

Less than an hour after TSA confirmed the agent had tested positive, Nashville International Airport posted to Twitter that the North Security Checkpoint Entrance was “closed until further notice.” The airport has not said if that is in response to the agent’s diagnosis.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County# of Cases
Anderson1
Blount3
Bradley2
Campbell2
Carroll3
Cheatham5
Chester1
Claiborne1
Cocke1
Cumberland3
Davidson183
Dickson5
Dyer2
Fayette2
Franklin1
Gibson2
Greene5
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton8
Hardin1
Houston1
Jefferson4
Knox15
Lincoln1
Loudon2
Marion1
Maury6
McMinn 2
Monroe2
Montgomery6
Perry1
Putnam8
Roane1
Robertson12
Rutherford13
Scott1
Sevier2
Shelby99
Sullivan 2
Sumner34
Tipton6
Washington7
Williamson64
Wilson 7
Residents of other states/countries95
Pending38
Total Casesas of (3/24/20)667

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories