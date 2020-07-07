TSA agent at Nashville International Airport tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tenth TSA worker at Nashville International Airport has tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA reported the latest positive case Tuesday morning involving a screening agent who last worked at the airport on June 20. The severity of the symptoms was not immediately released by the agency.

This was the first screening officer at Nashville International Airport to test positive for the virus since April. Nine other TSA screening officers previously had COVID-19 and recovered.

The TSA said 962 of its employees, both screeners and non-screeners, had tested positive for the coronavirus since mid-March. The agency added 601 employees had recovered from the virus, while six had died.

