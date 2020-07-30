TSA agent at Nashville airport tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A TSA worker at Nashville International Airport has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA reported a positive case Thursday morning involving a screening agent. The agency said the employee last worked at the airport on Wednesday, July 22.

The severity of their symptoms was not immediately released.

Five other TSA agents at Nashville International Airport tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Fifteen screening officers at the airport have been diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The TSA said 1,431 of its employees, both screeners and non-screeners, have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since mid-March. The agency added 942 employees have recovered from the virus, while six have died.

