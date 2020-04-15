TSA: 9 agents at Nashville International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A total of nine TSA workers at Nashville International Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA reported Wednesday morning that all nine were screening officers at the airport. The agency’s website lists the last work date of the most recent confirmed case as April 3.

No information was released by the agency about the severity of the symptoms and whether all had recovered.

The TSA said 403 of its employees, both screeners and non-screeners, had tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-March. The agency added 45 employees had recovered from the virus, while three had died.

