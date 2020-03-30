1  of  34
Closings
coronavirus

TSA: 4 agents at Nashville International Airport test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four TSA workers at Nashville International Airport have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA provided the following information about the four agents:

RoleLast day at workLocationShift
Screening officerMarch 26Main checkpoint3 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Baggage officerMarch 20Baggage4 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Screening officerMarch 18Main checkpoint3 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Baggage officerMarch 17Baggage12 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

As of Monday morning, TSA said 52 of its screening officers had tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 14 days. The agency added 22 non-screening employees “who have relatively limited interaction with the traveling public” also had confirmed cases of the virus over the same time period.

TSA released a statement to News 2, which reads in part: “TSA understands that COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is on the minds of travelers and the general public. That is why we have established a map for the purpose of notifying the public about airports where TSA officers have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. CDC recommends that post-exposure health management measures for asymptomatic exposed individuals continue until 14 days after the last potential exposure. In the past 14 days across the nation, there are 26 TSA screening officers who have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, 8 non-screening employees who have relatively limited interaction with the traveling public, have tested positive for the virus over the same period.”

The agency added, “TSA is working with the CDC and state and local health departments to monitor local situations as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public. Impacted security checkpoints may close as needed, so you may be redirected to other security screening checkpoints at the airport. TSA officers remain dedicated to their mission to ensure that travelers can get to their destinations as safely and securely as possible.”

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson6
Bedford1
Benton3
Bledsoe2
Blount9
Bradley8
Campbell4
Cannon2
Carroll5
Cheatham8
Chester2
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Coffee1
Cumberland9
Davidson 260
Decatur1
DeKalb3
Dickson11
Dyer3
Fayette10
Franklin6
Gibson3
Greene9
Grundy2
Hamblen2
Hamilton35
Hardeman1
Hardin 1
Hawkins2
Haywood2
Henry1
Houston2
Jefferson5
Johnson2
Knox38
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon8
Macon3
Madison3
Marion5
Maury8
McMinn 3
McNairy1
Meigs1
Monroe3
Montgomery13
Morgan1
Obion1
Overton2
Perry2
Putnam17
Roane2
Robertson25
Rutherford48
Scott2
Sevier6
Shelby313
Smith1
Sullivan 8
Sumner93
Tipton15
Trousdale1
Unicoi1
Union1
Washington14
Weakley1
White1
Williamson101
Wilson 27
Residents of other states/countries150
Pending190
Total Casesas of (3/29/20)1,537

