TSA: 4 agents at Nashville International Airport test positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four TSA workers at Nashville International Airport have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA provided the following information about the four agents:

Role Last day at work Location Shift Screening officer March 26 Main checkpoint 3 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Baggage officer March 20 Baggage 4 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Screening officer March 18 Main checkpoint 3 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Baggage officer March 17 Baggage 12 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

As of Monday morning, TSA said 52 of its screening officers had tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 14 days. The agency added 22 non-screening employees “who have relatively limited interaction with the traveling public” also had confirmed cases of the virus over the same time period.

TSA released a statement to News 2, which reads in part: “TSA understands that COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is on the minds of travelers and the general public. That is why we have established a map for the purpose of notifying the public about airports where TSA officers have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. CDC recommends that post-exposure health management measures for asymptomatic exposed individuals continue until 14 days after the last potential exposure. In the past 14 days across the nation, there are 26 TSA screening officers who have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, 8 non-screening employees who have relatively limited interaction with the traveling public, have tested positive for the virus over the same period.”

The agency added, “TSA is working with the CDC and state and local health departments to monitor local situations as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public. Impacted security checkpoints may close as needed, so you may be redirected to other security screening checkpoints at the airport. TSA officers remain dedicated to their mission to ensure that travelers can get to their destinations as safely and securely as possible.”

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 6 Bedford 1 Benton 3 Bledsoe 2 Blount 9 Bradley 8 Campbell 4 Cannon 2 Carroll 5 Cheatham 8 Chester 2 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 9 Davidson 260 Decatur 1 DeKalb 3 Dickson 11 Dyer 3 Fayette 10 Franklin 6 Gibson 3 Greene 9 Grundy 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 35 Hardeman 1 Hardin 1 Hawkins 2 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Houston 2 Jefferson 5 Johnson 2 Knox 38 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 8 Macon 3 Madison 3 Marion 5 Maury 8 McMinn 3 McNairy 1 Meigs 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 13 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 17 Roane 2 Robertson 25 Rutherford 48 Scott 2 Sevier 6 Shelby 313 Smith 1 Sullivan 8 Sumner 93 Tipton 15 Trousdale 1 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Washington 14 Weakley 1 White 1 Williamson 101 Wilson 27 Residents of other states/countries 150 Pending 190 Total Cases – as of (3/29/20) 1,537

