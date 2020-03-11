Trump says he has ‘made some decisions’ and will make coronavirus statement Wednesday night

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump said he will be making a statement Wednesday evening to talk about the US response to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.

“I’ll be making a statement later on tonight as to what I decided to do and what our country will be doing,” Trump said during a meeting Wednesday afternoon with banking leaders to discuss the economic effects of the virus.

“I’ll be making some decisions. I’ve already made some decisions, actually, today, but I’ll be making some other ones that are very important,” he added.

Earlier Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

There are 118,000 cases globally and more than 4,000 deaths, the agency said, and the virus has found a foothold on every continent except for Antarctica.

The White House is already proposing to Congress certain economic relief measures to help mitigate the coronavirus’ economic effect.

© 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., A WarnerMedia Company. All Rights Reserved.