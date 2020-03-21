Trump Organization closes Mar-a-Lago because of coronavirus

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is shown, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla. The resort is potentially sitting directly in the path of Hurricane Dorian, which is forecast to become an extremely destructive storm. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(CNN) — Florida resort Mar-a-Lago is added to the list of coronavirus closures.

The resort owned by the Trump Organization is shut down.

A member says they were informed Friday night that the beach club would shutter after operating at about half capacity earlier in the day.

Other areas of the resort were previously closed.

On Friday — Florida Governor Ron Desantis ordered all beaches and many other public areas in Palm Beach and Broward counties to close.

A spokesperson for the Trump organization says some of its facilities have closed to follow state and federal mandates.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Cheatham 2 Cumberland 1 Davidson 101* Dickson 2 Dyer 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 5 Jefferson 1 Knox 3 Maury 1 Montgomery 3 Robertson 2 Rutherford 1 Sevier 1 Shelby 4 Sullivan 1 Sumner 11 Tipton 1 Williamson 35 Wilson 3 Residents of other states/countries 40 Total Cases – as of (3/20/20) 228

Red Cross Blood Donation Sites

Cannon County – Woodbury Community, Lions Club Building, 634 Lehman Street, Woodbury, TN 37190

Hamilton County – American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee, 4115 South Access Road, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Rutherford County – Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Montgomery County – American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37043

Davidson County – Nashville Blood Donation Center, 2201 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203