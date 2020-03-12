Trump declines coronavirus test, moves away from rallies — for now

President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus Wednesday, March, 11, 2020, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior Brazilian official who attended weekend events with President Donald Trump in Florida has tested positive for the coronavirus. It marks the first time that someone known to have the virus was in close proximity to the president.

The White House said Thursday that Trump doesn’t plan to be tested or go into self-quarantine. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director tested positive just days after traveling with Bolsonaro to a meeting with Trump and senior aides in Florida.

Bolsanaro is also being tested for the coronavirus. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says, “Exposures from the case are being assessed, which will dictate next steps.”

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s temporarily halting his trademark rallies as his campaign bows to the coronavirus outbreak that is rapidly reshaping the political landscape.

The rallies have long been Trump’s most potent political weapon. They energize the candidate and give him a powerful platform from which to attack his adversaries while his team collects a treasure trove of voter data.

But the spread of the virus, which has closed schools and shuttered professional sports leagues, has also touched the 2020 presidential campaign.

The two leading Democratic contenders, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, canceled their scheduled rallies earlier this week.

