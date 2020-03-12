Breaking News
Severe storms with possible tornadoes likely tonight in Middle Tennessee
1  of  21
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Battle Ground Academy Belmont Weekday School Benton County Schools Clarksville Montgomery,CO Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools ESP AT Glendale Father Ryan High School Franklin Special School District Lighthouse Christian School Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Robertson County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Templeton Academy United Christian Academy Westminster School For Young Children Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

Trump declines coronavirus test, moves away from rallies — for now

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus Wednesday, March, 11, 2020, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior Brazilian official who attended weekend events with President Donald Trump in Florida has tested positive for the coronavirus. It marks the first time that someone known to have the virus was in close proximity to the president.

The White House said Thursday that Trump doesn’t plan to be tested or go into self-quarantine. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director tested positive just days after traveling with Bolsonaro to a meeting with Trump and senior aides in Florida.

Bolsanaro is also being tested for the coronavirus. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says, “Exposures from the case are being assessed, which will dictate next steps.”

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s temporarily halting his trademark rallies as his campaign bows to the coronavirus outbreak that is rapidly reshaping the political landscape.

The rallies have long been Trump’s most potent political weapon. They energize the candidate and give him a powerful platform from which to attack his adversaries while his team collects a treasure trove of voter data.

But the spread of the virus, which has closed schools and shuttered professional sports leagues, has also touched the 2020 presidential campaign.

The two leading Democratic contenders, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, canceled their scheduled rallies earlier this week.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the Coronavirus outbreak.

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar